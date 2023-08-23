ST. JOHNS, Fla. — John ‘Jack’ Richard Kaloupek was born July 11, 1935, in Toledo, Iowa, to Charles and Pearl Kaloupek. He was known as ‘Jackie’ while growing up in Toledo, graduating from Toledo High School as senior class president in 1953. Following his education he owned a dry cleaning business before serving with the U.S. Army at Fort Gordon, GA. On September 1, 1957, Jack married Mary Lou Hofer. The couple lived in Toledo and Augusta, GA before moving to Newton, IA in 1962, where Jack was employed at the Vernon Company. Jack attended Drake University, graduating cum laude in 1976. Jack then worked at Kinze Manufacturing and finished his career at Mi-T-M Corporation in Peosta as Chief Financial Officer. Jack enjoyed a long, nearly 30 year retirement, living in the mountains of North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and finally Florida. He enjoyed spending time with family, music, walking, reading and sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jack was active in the church and also donated his time and talents helping others in his community. Jack lived an extraordinary life of 88 years. After a short illness with kidney disease, he went home to his Lord and Savior on August 17, 2023, in St Johns FL, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Leland, Charles, Robert and Doug; and 2 sisters Phyllis Willer and Mary Lou Kaloupek. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Lou; 3 daughters: Shelley (Jerry) Ask of Cedar Rapids IA, Gina (Rex) Ellison of Baton Rouge LA, Natalie (Jerome) Jurenovich of Milton GA; 1 son: Drew (Stephanie) Kaloupek of St Johns, FL; 13 grandchildren: Emily, Hayley, Joe, Jordan, Garrett, Tyler, Nick, Ben, Tim, Braden, Breck, Milena, Delaney; and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11am at Stonebridge Church, 1829 Stoney Point Rd, Cedar Rapids, IA. Friends may visit with the family at the church beginning at 9:30am. A private burial service will be held at a later date at Haven Cemetery in Chelsea, IA. In the spirit of Jack’s quiet kindness and generosity, the family encourages you to do something nice for someone and not tell anyone about it.