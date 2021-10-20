Mark W. Craig, 56 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, with burial at a later date. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Mark was born on July 22, 1965 the son of Ross and Wilma (Miller) Craig. He married Karen Mescher on September 4, 2010 in Lost Nation, Iowa. After high school Mark enlisted in the United States Army. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mark liked playing all types of games, his main passion was poker. He introduced the game Farkel to the Mescher family and has been a favorite since then. Mark loved music, especially the Blues. He was a master cook, BBQ ribs and baked beans were his specialty. Mark loved his bull terrier “Zeb” very much.
Mark is survived by his wife, Karen, of Dubuque, son, Spencer (Hope) Craig of Dubuque, siblings: Michael (Linda) Craig of Cedar Rapids, Ragan (Joyce) Craig of Washington, IA, Deb Hammons of Winfield, IA mother, Wilma Craig of Washington, IA, parents-in-law, Alfred “Fritz” and Jeanette (Sellner) Mescher of Dyersville, in-laws: Shirley (Brad) Brown of Dubuque, Ann Mescher, of Dyersville and Barb Penney, of Epworth, his nieces and nephews and a great niece.
He was preceded in death by his father Ross Craig.
Karen would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at MercyOne for the kindness and great care they gave Mark during his illness.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.