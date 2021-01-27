Richard P. Bechen, 96, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19 at Manor Care.
Private family services were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, with Father James Miller officiating and Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory assisting the family.
He was born on March 2nd, 1924, in La Motte, IA, the son of Frank and Crescentia (Wathier) Bechen.
Richard attended and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1942. He worked at Farley and Loetscher Manufacturing in the door department for most of his life until retirement.
Richard was a longtime member of The Church of the Nativity.
Those left to cherish Richard’s memory is the love of his life of 61 beautiful years, Netti M. Abresch; brother, Robert E. Bechen; sisters, Zita Elgin and Pauline (Harlan) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruth Becker; and his brothers, Olin M. Bechen and Francis Bechen.
Special thanks to Dr. Ringold and his nurse, Janet. Also, the staff at Grand River Medical Group and Manor Care nurses and staff for all the wonderful care they gave to Richard.