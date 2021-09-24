Gina M. Bainbridge, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday at the church.
Leo M. Barton, Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville.
Carol A. Boland, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Marcella C. Coyle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Funeral service: Noon today at the church.
Merle C. Curtis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary A. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Steven R. Fettgather, Dubuque — Memorial: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Terry Kaber, McGregor, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Giard Cemetery, Farmersburg, Iowa. Celebration of life: noon to 4 p.m., The Blackhawk, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Cecil L. Knuth, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: Noon today at the church.
Katherine Kurt, East Dubuque, Ill. —Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Joanne Loysen, Los Angeles, Calif. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Elks Lodge, Dubuque.
Jane Malone-George, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
William G. McGuire, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Stone Cliff Winery.
Iris J. Merfeld, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation prayer service and Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25th, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Randy J. Nank, East Dubuque, Ill. — Funeral service: 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Ronald R. Orris, Monmouth, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Marjorie Rickert, Spring Hill, Fla. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Bethany Home Chapel, Dubuque.
Timothy A. Russett, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Florence B. Wall, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis.