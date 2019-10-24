Diane Bailey Neuhaus, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Carol F. Downey, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Terrance J. Houlihan, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Manchester.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Joann A. Kasik, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Kathryn E. Miller, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Lucille M. Schmalz, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.