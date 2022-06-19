CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Roger A. Oberfoell, 55, of Cedar Rapids, passed away from lung cancer on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, 4:00-8:00pm, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:00am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Roger was born on September 20, 1966 in Dubuque, IA to Peter and Joan (Shanahan) Oberfoell. He attended Dubuque Wahlert High School, then received his bachelor’s degree from Coe College. Roger worked for Quick Trip, Souvenir, John Deere, and Ingredion. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Holy Name.
He was united in marriage to Amy Hasken on November 15, 1991. Roger was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Simply said, he was a great human being. He was kind, devoted, funny, hardworking, giving, humble, faith filled, and a friend to all. He positively impacted everyone’s lives. He enjoyed biking, spending time with his kids, card games, fishing, weightlifting, trivia, walking his dogs, Hank and Cordelia, mowing his lawn, bird watching, and had a love of desserts.
Roger is survived by his wife, Amy Oberfoell; daughters, Morgan (Erik) Chapman, Allysia Oberfoell, Olivia Oberfoell, Madeline Oberfoell, and Jacqueline Oberfoell; mother, Joan Oberfoell; siblings, Angie (Ken) Botsford, Gloria (John) Monk, Bill (Victoria) Oberfoell, Ruthann (Jim) White, Bob (Becky) Oberfoell, and Ron (Cathe) Oberfoell; and a large extended family.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Peter Oberfoell, and grandma, Dorothy Shanahan.
Memorial donations may be made in Roger’s name to the St Luke’s Foundation, Impact Blood Bank, or the American Cancer Society.
