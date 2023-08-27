Susan Kay Schmitt, 67, of Dubuque, died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Susan was born November 14, 1955, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Leo and Kathleen (Giellis) Schadl.
Susan was very passionate about the work she did at Mercy Hospital and the people she met there in her 27 years.
She enjoyed long car rides, spending time at the pool, and listening to music ranging from Casting Crowns to BTS. Her faith was also a prime focus in her life but spending time with her daughters and siblings was her favorite.
Susan could be described as loving, strong, giving, determined, and sassy; if you didn’t know her, it is your loss.
Survivors include her two daughters, Emily (her fella, Grant) Schmitt and Hannah Schmitt; four siblings, Patti (Tom) Leicht, Marty (Lisa) Schadl, Lynn (Jim) Taylor, and Greg (fiancé, Bridget) Schadl.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her best friend, Marla.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, Dr. Loetscher, Dr. Engelman and all of the staff and nurses at MercyOne Cancer Center.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Susan’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.