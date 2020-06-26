Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Nicholas Bartels, Chicago, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Coble, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, at the funeral home.
Ruthann Daniels, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Allen N. Errthum, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Bonita “Bonnie” L. Fuller, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Agnes M. Heitzman, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Evan W. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis.
Wayne C. Kettler, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 12 p.m. (noon) to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Sports Page, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
David J. Kremer, Onslow, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Celebration of Life: Following services Saturday at the Monticello Eagles Club.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
James T. Lewis, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Dubuque.
Fern L. Olson, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and after 10 a.m. today at the church.
Jean E. Rockwell, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m.
today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Military graveside services: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Randy J. Shireman Jr., formerly of Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Sheryl Taylor, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m.
today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.