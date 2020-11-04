George K. Arvanitis, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Private visitation and services will be held due to the current pandemic. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
George was born March 13, 1933, in Konioitsa, Greece, the son of Constantine and Dimitra Arvanitis. On December 1, 1957, he married Martha Charalambos in Chicago. She passed away on January 19, 1994.
George owned and operated Busy Bee Cafe in Dubuque for 46 years. He was a long-time member of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Elaine (Kevin) Kluesner, of Dubuque; three grandsons, Jimmy George (Samantha) Kluesner, Yianni Kluesner and Tommy Kluesner, all of Dubuque; two great-granddaughters, Kali Mae and Skylee Jo, both of Dubuque; and many family in Greece.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Luther Manor Hillcrest, Luther Manor Grand Meadows or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the entire staff at Luther Manor/Grand Meadows and Hospice of Dubuque for their amazing care and hearts of gold.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.