Daniel J. “Buck” Callahan, 73, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Private family services were held at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Interment was in St. John’s Placid Cemetery. A celebration of Buck’s life will be held in the future, and will be announced. Please share condolences and memories at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Daniel was born December 14, 1946, in Iowa City, the son of Lester and Lillian (McDermott) Callahan. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Daniel married Barbara Hall on July 25, 1970, in Peosta.
Buck was employed for the City of Dubuque in the Waste Water Treatment Facility for 37 years. He was an avid card player, and enjoyed “donating” to the casinos. Buck loved all sports, especially playing softball and watching the Yankees, Hawkeyes and lots of ESPN. He enjoyed sitting outdoors and socializing with neighbors and friends.
Buck is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Dubuque; two children, Tina and Jean Callahan, both of North Liberty, IA; his sisters, Elaine Gansen, of Peosta, Juanita Bakey, Becky (Terry) Lyons, and Debbie Callahan, all of Dubuque; his in-laws, Pat (Dorothy) Hall, Marlene Kalb and Leo Roling, all of Graf; and many nieces and nephews.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Kay (Willie) Reardon and Donald Callahan; and his in-laws, Mary Roling, Jack Kalb, Jerry Bakey and Bill Gansen.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.