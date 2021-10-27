Matthew J. Shimon, 44, of Dubuque died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Visitation will be from 11 to 2 pm Saturday, October 30, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by sharing of music and memories at 2 pm. Burial will be at a later date in Gilmore City, Iowa.
Matthew was born June 28,1977 in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Leland and Linda (Heim) Shimon.
He graduated from Marshall Minnesota and worked at Simmons Pet Food. He was previously at Flexsteel Industries, for many years until they closed the Dubuque facility.
Matthew had a passion for movies, film making, and history. You could find him on a Friday or Saturday night playing Poker with his friends. Matt was known as the voice of reason. He loved an in-depth conversation. He was impartial on all topics, making him one to always know the right thing to say. He had a clever mind and an intelligent humor. Matt always knew how to make someone smile. And he never failed to turn a random fact into an hour long conversation. But most of all, he loved spending time with his daughters and family.
He is survived by two daughters, Tiffany (Scott) Lee of Preston, and Kaitlyn Shimon of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Teagan, Journey and Kendyl; mother, Linda Shimon of Pleasant Hill; siblings, Janelle (Jeff) Burkle of Dyersville, Aaron Shimon of Ames, Tina Trenkamp of Bellevue, Howard (Paula) Burnett of Pleasant Hill, Leona (Greg) Watson of Athens, Tenn, Lisa Reutzel of Lakeville, MN, and Jennifer (Ed) Meyer of Emmetsburg, maternal grandmother, Delores Heim, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leland Shimon, maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents and aunts and uncles.