DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marilyn (McDermott) Hentges, 84, formerly of Dyersville, died on April 23, 2020, at Bethesda Hawthorne Place in St. Louis, Missouri.
A private memorial service for immediate family was held on May 2, 2020, in St. Louis, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville where the family will begin greeting relatives and friends at 9:00 am. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. After the burial, the family is hosting an open house at the Century Haus, 327 1st Ave West in Dyersville.
Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Elmer Hentges, mother of Bill (Beverly) Hentges and Bruce (Catherine) Hentges. Grandmother of Zachary, Sarah (Loran) Pinna, Matthew Hentges, Nicole and Peter Hentges, dear sister of Kathey (Dick) Brown and Mary (Tim) Showalter, and a sister-in-law, Mary Kathryn (Hentges) Beckmann. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 2014, parents, Harold and Bertha (Burns) McDermott, a brother, Delbert (Barbara) McDermott, and in-laws: John “Luke” Beckmann and Alice (William) Hurlbutt.
Marilyn was born in Dubuque, IA on July 12, 1935, and was a proud graduate of Academy of the Visitation. She later graduated from St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL as an X-ray technician. She was a long time active member in the Dyersville community and St. Francis Xavier Basilica parish. Marilyn enjoyed daily walks, yardwork, entertaining, golf, travel, cooking, Lawrence Welk music and playing bridge with friends. She moved to St. Louis, Missouri in December 2017, to be closer to her two sons and families.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home at 750 12th Ave SW Dyersville, IA 52040. Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica.