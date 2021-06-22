Diane Marie Brown, 68, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Diane will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Church of the Nativity, with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Diane was born April 26, 1953, in Dubuque, the daughter of Werner Joseph and Dolores Catherine (Klein) Sigwarth. She married Michael Steven Psaros and later divorced. On September 8, 1992, she married Phillip Martin Brown Sr. at Eagle Point Park.
She attended Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in Peosta.
For the past 31 years, she has worked at Crescent Electric as an Accounts Payable Supervisor.
Diane was known for her love of playing cards! From spoons to Euchre, she was sure to always win. Whenever she left the house, Diane made sure she had a deck of cards in her purse. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Diane is survived by her husband, Phillip, of Dubuque; two sons, Aric (Teresa) Psaros, of Dubuque, and Phillip (Noel) Brown Jr., of Longmont, Colorado; one daughter, Stacy Goerdt, of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Cody (Taylor), Herbie, Devan, Brooklyn, Lillian, Phillip III and one on the way; three great-grandchildren, Treyton, Walker & Wilder; three brothers, Robert J. (Linda) Sigwarth, James H. (Jan) Sigwarth, both of Dubuque, and Thomas G. (Renee) Sigwarth, of Platteville, WI; five sisters, Joyce A. (Paul) Scherner, Judy A. (John) Hingtgen, Mary Kay (Tim) Pancratz, Donna M. (James) Nuti, all of Dubuque, and Elaine D. (Ron) Grygo, of East Brunswick, NJ; and 30 nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Werner & Dolores Sigwarth, and her in-laws, Don & Joan Brown.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the North End Neighborhood Association in care of Audrey Morey.
