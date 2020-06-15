IOWA CITY — Kathleen A. “Kathy” Fountain, age 81, a lifelong resident of the Iowa City area, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Briarwood Care Center in Iowa City.
She was the mother of Lori (Bill) Strauss and grandmother of Ryan and Madelyn Strauss, all of Dubuque.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Eastern Iowa Alzheimer’s Association.
