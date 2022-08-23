Shannon “Stella” Pins, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at her home surrounded by those she loved.
Services will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Private family burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Shannon was born August 25th, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Wayne and Beverly Pins. She was a 1974 graduate of Stephen Hempstead High School. Upon graduation from high school, Shannon worked at Flexsteel, and then began her 40-year career at Kmart in Dubuque in 1977. At Kmart she made many life-long friends, and proudly celebrated her 40th year upon the store’s closure in April 2017.
Shannon loved her time spent vacationing with her loyal friends, especially Pat, to warmer climates. Her favorite trips were their cruises to the Caribbean. She also enjoyed her visits with friends at Buzzy’s (The Grand Tap), and absolutely adored all of her puppies over the years. Shannon always said she had the very best of friends.
Survivors include her best friend of 45 years Pat Smith, her sister Sara (Kevin) McDonald, brother Steve (Diane) Pins, niece, and goddaughter Molly (Jay), nieces and nephews Martha (Kevin), Mike, Kristin (Kevin), Weston (Ellen), Joe (Jen), and great nieces and nephews Little Miss Hallie, Aidan, Charlotte, Beckett, Jack, and Gavin, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was in preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Beverly, her stepmother Selma, grandparents Martha and Joe Pins, and Bill and Nettie Noel, and her dear friend Cindy Strang.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Whispering Hope animal rescue services in Dyersville, IA.
The family would like to thank Traci from Hospice of Dubuque, and Pat and Jean, for their kind, and compassionate care of Shannon.
