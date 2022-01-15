CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Daniel Francis Heiderscheit, 82 of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Northbrook Manor after a courageous battle with diabetes and dementia.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m., Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by Rev. Greg Bahl. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, it is suggested that friends and family wear a mask to any funeral event.
Daniel is survived by his daughters and their families, Dawn (Seth) Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Denise (Laird) Van Gorden of Raleigh, NC, their daughter Paige Catherine, daughter Diane (Roger) Zearley of Cedar Rapids, their daughters, Krizia Elisha, Kylee Anne (Colton Rhines) and Samantha Jo; great granddaughters, RyAnne Brooklyn and Claire Eileen; sister in law, Patricia Heiderscheit; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; son, Michael brother, Francis and his wife Mildred; sister, Germaine and her husband Merlin; brother, Joseph and his wife Marian; brothers, James and Alan.
Daniel was born in Dubuque on December 28, 1939, the son of Joseph and Catherine Klein Heiderscheit. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1958. On June 12, 1965, he married Doris Eileen Kalb at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Daniel worked for 37 years in the press room of the Cedar Rapids Gazette before his retirement. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for many years.
Daniel was a fun loving man who enjoyed fishing, Scrabble, playing pool, and loved spending time with his family.