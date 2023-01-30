VERONA, Wis. — It is with great sadness that the Klein family announces the death of Michael Klein. Mike’s difficult fight against brain cancer ended peacefully. He died on January 23rd, 2023 surrounded by family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Walsh) Klein, son, Elliot “Eli” Klein, his parents, Robert and Dorothy (Heitzmann) Klein, and brother, Thomas Klein.
Mike built a 20-year career at Epic in Quality Management. He devoted his time outside of work to his many passions, including playing cello, biking, woodworking, and traveling. After marrying Kathleen in 2008, they often traveled internationally to faraway places including New Zealand, Tanzania, Costa Rica, and with a young Eli in tow, they made it to Belize on two occasions.
In warmer weather, Mike could be found biking with the “guys” a couple of nights a week, and with Kathleen and Eli on the weekends. He began more serious forays into woodworking about 10 years ago, when he started building furniture and musical instruments. Much of that time he devoted his craft to luthiery, specifically crafting violins.
Mike’s music career started when he was 6 years old, his dad driving him to Iowa City on Saturdays for lessons. He continued playing until he was no longer able to because of the progression of his cancer.
It was the thing he missed most through treatment. He played with various groups including Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and Youth Ensembles, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, Middleton Community Orchestra, The Driftless Trio, and the Stargazer Trio.
He attended several music workshops with his Driftless Trio partners, where they spent many summer days and nights rehearsing for long hours, and enjoying fellow musicians’ company. Mike’s lasting legacy will be the relationships he had with friends and family.
A kind and generous person, Mike was always willing to help and always had a sense of humor. He will continue to be loved and greatly missed by his many family members, friends, coworkers, and fellow musicians.
Donations can be made in Mike’s memory to the Dubuque Symphony Endowment to share the gift of orchestral music with future generations.
