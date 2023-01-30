VERONA, Wis. — It is with great sadness that the Klein family announces the death of Michael Klein. Mike’s difficult fight against brain cancer ended peacefully. He died on January 23rd, 2023 surrounded by family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Walsh) Klein, son, Elliot “Eli” Klein, his parents, Robert and Dorothy (Heitzmann) Klein, and brother, Thomas Klein.

