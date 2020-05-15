BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — James A. Thurm, 77, of Bakersfield, Calif., formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on April 18, 2020.
Jim was born on Feb. 14, 1943, in Manchester, Iowa. He grew up on a farm near Epworth, Iowa, where he graduated from Epworth High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam from 1962-1966. Jim received his bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and taught in the Shafter High School District in Shafter, Calif.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy; stepchildren, John and Sarah Wiggens; brothers, Richard (Judy), of Epworth, Daniel, of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Don (Paisley), of Sidney, B.C., Canada; a sister, Catherine (Richard) Hejda, of Maricopa, Ariz.; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verda Anderson Thurm and Wayne E. Thurm; and a brother, Robert E. Thurm.