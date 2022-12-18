Leona M. Hibben 86 passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor MargaretAnne Overstreet officiating. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

