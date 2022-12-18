Leona M. Hibben 86 passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor MargaretAnne Overstreet officiating. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Leona was born on March 2, 1936, in rural Bremer County on her grandparent’s farmhouse, the daughter of George and Adelia (Simon) Medders. At the age of 15, she met Russell Hibben at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo and the two fell in love on horseback. “I thought he was kind of cute” was Leona’s comment. The couple married on March 7, 1953. They resided in Waterloo for 35 years before moving to Dubuque in 1985. Leona was a homemaker who was active in the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as the Worthy Matron for several years. She was also involved with Boy Scouts and the parent teacher association and volunteered with the local election board.
Leona is survived by her husband of 69 years Russ of Dubuque; her children; Gary (Karen) Hibben of Waterloo, IA, Vicki (Don) Payne of Traer, IA, and Robert (Amy) Hibben of Asbury, IA; 12 grandchildren Jessica and Joshua Hibben, Jeremy Payne, Vanessa Johnson, Sara and Justin Pittman, Brooke Schrage, Nicole Ryden, Niki Basra, Billy Kafar, Alicia Hibben and Marie Davis; 32 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Steven, great grandson Gabe and her sister Betty.
Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque, Iowa.
