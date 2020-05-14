DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Lois F. Ludwig, 79, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday evening, May 11, 2020, at her home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation will be held for Lois today, May 14, 2020. Private family burial will also be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, in Farley, IA, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, attention: Lois Ludwig Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
She was born February 26, 1941, in Placid, Iowa, daughter of Michael X. and Edna (Boge) Urbain. On November 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Ludwig at St. John’s Catholic Church, in Placid, Iowa. The couple farmed near Dyersville, where they raised their six children. Lois enjoyed traveling, visiting different casinos and helping as an in-home care provider. Above all, she cherished her time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Ludwig, of Dyersville, IA; six children, Connie (Joe) Cusic, of Worthington, Lynn (Randy) Recker, of Dyersville, IA, Pat (Debbie) Ludwig, of Farley, Bob Jr. (Cindy) Ludwig, of Dyersville, IA, Dick (Brenda) Ludwig, of Dyersville, IA, and Mike (Sue) Ludwig, of Worthington; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; five siblings, Thelma Loes, of Farley, IA, LouAnn Mentzer, of Marion, IA, Al (Yvonne) Urbain, of Stevensville, MI, Margie (Joe) Sherwin, of Lancaster, WI, and Fred (Phyllis) Urbain, of Epworth, IA; sisters-in-law, Linda (Larry) Hoefer, of Peosta, IA, Dottie Ludwig and Sharon Ludwig, both of Farley, IA, and Kay Becker, of Hopkinton, IA; one brother-in-law, Wayne (Carol) Ludwig, of Dyersville, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joseph Urbain; nephews, Kevin Benda and Brett Loes; father and mother-in-law, Urban and Lucille (Ostwinkle) Ludwig; brothers-in-law, Gene Loes, Edward Benda, Jim Mentzer, Kenny Becker, Bill Ludwig and Tom Ludwig.
