Wilma Marie Kruser, 67, of Dubuque, passed away at home on September 10th, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
A Celebration of Wilma’s life will be held at a later date at Eagle Point Park. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Wilma was born on August 23rd, 1955, to Theodore and Barbara (Emmer) Cornwell. She married Charles Kruser Jr. on June 1st, 2013, in Oelwein, Iowa.
Wilma enjoyed spending her time crafting, crocheting, baking, and her trips to the nail salon. She loved being with family for the holidays and especially being with her grandchildren, who all had a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her Husband Chuck, Children, John (Jessica) Sullivan, William (Heather) Sullivan, Mindy (Tony) Moll, Charles Kruser III, Nicholas Mattingly, Jimmy (Sarah) Mattingly, and Megan Bennit, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Her siblings, Rodney (Chris) Cornwell, John (Bonnie) Cornwell, Mick (Shar) Cornwell, Hope Cornwell, Ted Cornwell, Barbara Cornwell, Pennyann (Robert) Gamel, Randy (Jean) Cornwell, Sister-in-law, Shirley Boland, brothers-in-law Raymond and Terrence Kruser.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Barbara, her parents-in-law Charles and Elaine, and her sister-in-law Darlene Thomas.
Thank you to UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital, UnityPoint — Wendt Regional Cancer Center, and Dr. Hermann and his staff for all the care and comfort they have provided Wilma throughout her life. Your care for Wilma will always be remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.