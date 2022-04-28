Jude T. Brashaw, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Opal Christensen, Sherrill, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, Sherrill United Methodist Church.

Darlene H. Christopherson, Janesville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52.

Karolyn Downey, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Linda F. Erickson, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, Platteville Golf & Country Club.

Catherine Manternach, Odessa, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 30, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

John I. Schwartz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Scott M. Vosberg, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Philip L. Williams, Russellville, Ark. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.

Jeffrey P. Wright, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Cornerstone Church, Cascade.

Tags

Recommended for you