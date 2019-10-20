Robert H. “Bob” Powers 87, of East Dubuque, IL died Thursday, October 17th, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, with military honors accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps. League.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Members of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept. will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday to attend the wake.
Bob was born on January 6, 1932, in Dubuque, IA, son of James and Lorraine (Bintner) Powers. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1950. After graduation, he was employed by Interstate Power followed by his enlistment into the U.S. Navy where he was an electrician on the U.S.S. Ajax during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he went back to work for Interstate Power where he was a member of I.B.E.W. Local #263 and retired in 1994 as a substation technician. During his retirement, he was employed by Runde Chevrolet in East Dubuque, IL delivering vehicles to various locations.
Robert and Josephine (Jo) Reisen, of East Dubuque, IL, were united in marriage on October 26th, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, IL. He was very involved in the community; volunteering for Boy Scouts, Troop 14, the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps and served 20 years as a fireman for the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Department. In his youth, he enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, fishing, skiing, and baseball. His children have many cherished memories and stories of their camping trips while growing up. His woodworking was also a favorite pastime of his, as well as cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Bob’s pride and joy were his grandchildren. He traveled near and far to visit and engage with them; going to the Chicago Bears’ camp, attending high school and college graduations and weddings. There was not a baseball, softball, volleyball, choir or musical performance that he did not attend.
Surviving are his wife, Jo, of 61 years; his children, Jeff (Jean), of Pewaukee, WI, Julie Ward (Bob), of Cabot, AR, Jay (Mary), of Menominee, IL, Jon, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jan Weuve (Kevin), of Savoy, IL and Jim Powers, of East Dubuque, IL; a sister, Lou Ann Wieland, of Dubuque, IA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Adam Ward (Sydney), Andrew Weuve, Matthew Weuve, Tyler Powers, Jenna Powers, Emily Powers and Jacob Powers; and a great-grandchild, Beau Weuve.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parent-in-laws; and a brother, John (Jack) Powers. Also, in-laws, Elmer and Betty Rogers, Jean and Ralph Reisen, William Reisen and Robert Wieland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Dubuque, IL, Fire Department.
