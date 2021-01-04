Delores Janice Hefel, 74, of Dubuque, IA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Ennoble Manor in Dubuque.
Delores was born on March 3, 1946 in rural Goodridge, MN, at her family home. She loved reading, sewing, animals, anything sweet and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew who.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date and a Delores Hefel Memorial Fund has been established. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.