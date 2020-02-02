BERNARD, Iowa — David A. “Dave” McDonnell, 77, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on January 30, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church with Rev. James Bergin, SVD officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors accorded by Cascade American Legion Post 528. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Monday at the church until time of service. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Dave was born October 4, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Ambrose and Florence (Lambe) McDonnell. He graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School and served in the US Army Special Forces from 1964 to 1967 in Vietnam. Dave worked as a Federal Meat Inspector for many years.
He was past commander of the Cascade American Legion Post 528, member of the Bernard Commercial Club, Bernard Fire & Rescue, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church and the Bernard Baseball team.
David loved life and being with family. He enjoyed his many fishing trips, hunting, and trips to Colorado. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed a good game of golf.
He is survived by his siblings, Sr. Marlene McDonnell, SFCC, of Bernard, Iowa, Don (Sharon) McDonnell, of Asbury, Iowa, Lynn McDonnell, of Bernard, Iowa, Dan (Margie) McDonnell, of Dubuque, Iowa; nieces and nephews Diann (John) Buss, Nancy (Pat) Rehm, Gary (Amy) McDonnell, Kevin (Jill) McDonnell, Mark (Deb) McDonnell, Amanda (Eric) Davidson, and Heather (Jim) Saul; along with numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Florence McDonnell.
In lieu of flowers, a David A. McDonnell memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Bernard Fire and Rescue for all their care, kindness and help. They would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne Medical Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and compassion.