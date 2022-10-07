Patricia Ann (Ruden) Kelly passed away peacefully in Iowa City, IA, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, October 5. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque, followed by burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, from 2 to 6 p.m., with a wake service at 6 p.m. Memorials can be made to St. Mark Youth Enrichment Center.
Pat was born on November 2, 1934, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ralph and Veturia (Powers) Ruden. She graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1952 and married Donald J. Kelly in 1954. She worked in the food and beverage industry for 56 years as a waitress and bartender at The Circle, Timmerman’s Supper Club, The Shot Tower, and the Eagle’s Club. Pat was actively involved in the Dubuque community as a charter member of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, a member of the Safe Community Task Force and Concerned Citizens United, a frequent visitor to many nursing homes on behalf of her parish St. Raphael Cathedral, and a long time volunteer at St. Mark Community Center, Pat was a lifelong Democrat who proudly volunteered for campaigns and causes for more than 45 years. She was inducted into the Dubuque Democratic Party Hall of Fame in 2009.
Pat was the proud mother of seven children, 23 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her five sons: Daniel, of Iowa City; Timothy (Joan Vanden Berg) of Iowa City; Jeffrey (Keith Coomer) of Cincinnati, OH; Douglas (Patti) of Cedar Rapids; Mitchell (Janine) of Iowa City and two daughters, Joy of Iowa City and Jolene (Brian) Carpenter of Dubuque. Her grandchildren and (great-grandchildren) are: Mary, Daniel, and Claire Kelly; Shaun (Jack & Nathan), Erin (Jem) and Megan Kelly; Patrick, Katie (Kennedy), and Timothy Kelly; Shannon, Marissa, Molly, and Joe Kelly; Elizabeth, Nicholas, Katherine, Michael, and Caroline Baer; and Jonathan, Anna, Matthew, Jennifer, and Michelle Carpenter. Pat is also survived by her sisters: Darlene Noel, Dubuque; Janaan (Jerry) Hickey, Sussex, WI; Carol (Dan) Wright, Glenn Ellen, IL; and brother DJ Ruden, Dubuque. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents. Ralph and Veturia (Powers) Ruden, her former husband, Donald J. Kelly; her brother Robert Ruden; granddaughter, Bridget J. Kelly (Mitch and Janine); sister-in-law Grace Ruden, brothers-in-law Wayne Noel, Edward, Robert, and William Kelly.
