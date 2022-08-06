Wilma K. Billhorn, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Richard Devaney, Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Ron Fangman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Euguene J. Foust Sr., Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Robert F. Hall, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home.
Virginia Lammer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
John A. Meier, Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Robert M. Miller, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jerry D. Oxenford, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Timothy P. Parsons, Platteville, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Beverlee A. Pelton, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
M. Georgene Pettinger, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Leo F. Scanlan, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Dale Wacker, Elizabeth, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
James R. White, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Philip L. Williams, Russellville, Ark. — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
Martha M. Wlochal, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert R. Wolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
