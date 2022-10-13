Keith D. Watts, 62, of Dubuque, passed away on September 14, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Keith D. Watts, 62, of Dubuque, passed away on September 14, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.
Keith was born on March 22, 1960 to John and Sarah (Buford) Young in Chicago, Illinois.
Keith attended an all boys catholic school in Chicago, Illinois.
Keith was active in football, track, and wrestling throughout his high school years. His nick name was “Slick Watts” after an NBA player in the 70’s.
Keith attended the University of Dubuque and had thoughts of becoming a priest or chiropractor after college.
Keith also competed in numerous body building competitions throughout his life. He helped judge and promote various shows. He also enjoyed running and competed in various 5 and 10K Runs. Other hobbies Keith enjoyed were hiking, taking walks on trails, picnics, theater, attending concerts at UD, traveling, trying new foods, Sunday morning talk-radio shows, watching the PBS channel, and he especially loved watching old movies. Keith also enjoyed listening to classical and jazz music.
Keith was employed as a correctional officer in Anamosa, was a spin instructor at the Dubuque YMCA, worked security at Senior High School, Hillcrest, and many concert venues. Keith was always working!
Keith was a very well rounded person. He was easy to talk to and always had a listening ear. He will be remembered for his kind and thoughtful personality. He had a knack for making whoever he was with feel like you were the most important person in the world. He collected people and once you were his friend, you remained part of his collection for life!
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.