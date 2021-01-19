Joseph Michael Washburn, 82, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa, IA.
Visitation will be from 3 — 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 21, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, facemasks are required along with social distancing, and no more than (10) people are allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Joe was born on July 6, 1938, at Springfield, IL, the son of Richard and Joanne Washburn. On November 30, 1974, he was united in marriage to Patricia Runde at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, WI. She preceded him in death on September 28, 1988. Joe honorably served his country with the U. S. Marines.
Joe loved music, fishing, time spent with his family and grandchildren, and his beloved dogs. He was the leader of the Joey Wayne & Waylon’s Outlaws band.
Surviving are his four children, Dani (Christina) Kelly, of Georgia, Shannon (Dale) Richardson, Staci (fiancé Josh Okey) Washburn, and Cory McVay; his companion, Cathy McVay, all of Dubuque; 7 grandchildren; and his brother, Harry Washburn, of Champaign, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia.