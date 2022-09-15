Elsie M. Althoff, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.
Eldon A. Biver, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, with a wake service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Thomas Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Dorothy Chesney, Zwingle, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Calvin E. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Norwegian Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sally J. DeMuth, Savage, Minn. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Abbey S. Ehrler, Galena, Ill. — Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gerald L. Evanoff, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Constance Fessler, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dawn J. Gloss, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Donald A. Goepfert, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patrick A. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Cynthia L. Knapper, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Geri E. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Kathaleen M. Seippel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Walnut Pavilion, Swiss Valley Park.
Joanne Steger, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.