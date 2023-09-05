Samuel C. Debes-Reuter, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 9, South Flats Shelter, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Erin Fiegen, Dubuque — Rosary service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Open-Air Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
Robert C. Irish, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Larry J. Knepper, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Betty J. Kroll, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Dorothy M. Lahey Wolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
Madonna Lang, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Clare House Chapel, Mount Francis Center.
Helen Lattner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
R. Mae McCarty, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Wayne J. Roling, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Julie Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the church.
Denise M. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis.
Rosalinda Soria, Footville, Wis. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Elizabeth Manor, Sinsinawa.
Kathleen Spurlin, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. today at the chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial.
John J. Steuer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Timothy M. Steve, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.