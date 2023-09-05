Samuel C. Debes-Reuter, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 9, South Flats Shelter, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.

Erin Fiegen, Dubuque — Rosary service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Open-Air Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.

