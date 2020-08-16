Mark William Meissner, 61, of Milton, Wash., formerly of Dubuque, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, of renal cancer.
A private family service was held. Burial was in the Seattle area with a view of Mount Rainier.
He was born in Dubuque, son of William and Monica Meissner. Mark loved fishing, boating, waterskiing and swimming on the Mississippi River, and snow skiing too. Mark’s middle school exploits included a part in the Jefferson Jr. High School play which brought applause and laughter. Mark, known as Mouse, was a bright, intelligent and funny smart aleck who preferred hands on training to high school. Mark graduated from Hempstead High School. Soon after graduation, Mark went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad and a new nickname — Buster. He started as part of the track crew and later was promoted to a signal foreman in the Communication and Signals division, in which position he managed a multi-million-dollar budget. In 2008 he was one of Burlington Northern Railroad’s Employees of the Year for his work on the Seattle Sound Transit project. During this time, Mark developed an affinity for wearing bib overalls. He had plain ones for everyday and ”fancy” ones for important events, like his wedding and his burial.
Mark was especially fond of the women in his life: his mom, his grandma Meissner, and his wife.
He is survived by his wife and stepson; mother, Monica Meissner; siblings,Laurie (James) Birch, Lynn (Gregory) LeBlanc and Paul (Nancy) Meissner, all of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Meissner.
Raise a glass of toast in Mark’s honor at your favorite watering hole! Mark’s wife took especially good care of him for which we are forever grateful.