DURANGO, Iowa — Ronald F. Borel Sr., 70, of Durango, passed away on March 2nd, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6th, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Ronald was born on August 22, 1949, in Chicago, the son of John and Frances (Schultz) Borel, Sr. After high school, he completed his apprenticeship with the food industry of Chicago.
He married Carole Tate on February 26, 1982, in Palos Park, IL. Ronald was the former Mayor of Graf and served on the Graf City Council in his earlier years. He worked for the Grand River Center in Dubuque as a Sous Chef.
Ronald enjoyed his yearly fishing trips in Minnesota; was a lifelong fan of Chicago sports and was happy to see his Cubs win the World Series.
His dedication to his career and family was instilled into his children and loving wife. He will be remembered by all who knew him well.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Carole; children, Ronald Borel Jr., Rosie Borel and Yvonne (Jose) Borel-Escobedo; and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Borel.
The family would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque along with the members of the Epworth Emergency Services Department. They would also like to extend a special thank you to their friends and close associates at the Grand River Center and Creative Touch Gallery.