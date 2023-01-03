Patrick R. Sullivan, age 79, of Dubuque, IA, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at home peacefully in his sleep after dealing with dementia for many years.
The Mass for Christian Burial for Patrick will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Father Tom McDermott as the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Tennyson, WI. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family.
Patrick was born on June 16, 1943, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA, the son of Francis and Margretta (Sendt) Sullivan. He attended East Dubuque High School where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and football graduating in 1961 as class valedictorian. He received a basketball scholarship from Loras College which he attended for one year prior to enrolling and serving two years in the US Army. On August 6, 1966 — he married the love of his life, Judi Argus, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. They enjoyed over 56 years of marriage and were blessed with 3 sons. Patrick worked for Flexsteel Industries until his retirement.
He was a passionate advocate for Fastpitch softball which he spent 16 years playing as a catcher, and 25 years as an administrator with The International Softball Congress at the state and national level. He played in a dozen ISC Word Tournaments and was selected to The ISC All-World tournament team as a catcher in 1969. He was inducted into the Iowa Fastpitch Hall of Fame in 1992 and the International Softball Congress Hall of Fame in 1993.
His life was guided by his strong faith, love of family, and friendships. He was a devoted husband and a mentor, coach, and role model for his three sons and nine grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed his retirement years as “Papa”. He always had fun golfing and playing euchre at Lacoma Golf Club. He and Judi loved their Tuesday nights at the Moracco with the Weitzels, and especially all the times at the Shot Tower after Wahlert basketball games (and his Miller Lite with a glass of ice).
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judi Sullivan, of Dubuque; 3 children, Joe (Catherine) Sullivan of St. Louis, MO, Dave (Amy) Sullivan of Denver, CO, and Mike Sullivan (Julie Shaw) of Dubuque; 9 grandchildren, Grace, Patrick, Emily, Claire of St. Louis, MO; Joseph, Ryan, Nicholas of Denver, CO; and Leah, Brooke Sullivan of Dubuque; and his siblings Betty Placke of Delavan, WI, Dan (Arlene) Sullivan of Iowa City, IA, and Mike (Joayne) Sullivan of East Dubuque, IL; his sisters-in-law, Charlene Stephens of Verona, WI and Joanne McGuire of Peosta, IA; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded by death by his parents, his sisters-in-law, Nancy Patzner and Ruth Argus, and brothers-in-law, Robert McGuire and Dean Stephens.
A special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque (especially Ryan, Sara, and Amber) for your wonderful support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque or The Sister Water Project at Mt. St. Francis.
