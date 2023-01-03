Patrick R. Sullivan, age 79, of Dubuque, IA, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at home peacefully in his sleep after dealing with dementia for many years.

The Mass for Christian Burial for Patrick will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Father Tom McDermott as the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Tennyson, WI. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family.

