DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Daniel R. Hermsen, 85, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. and the American Legion will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, July 27, from 9 — 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial at St. Boniface cemetery in New Vienna where Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Dan was born March 13, 1935, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of John “Jack” and Sylvia (Thillen) Hermsen. He married Jean Ann Krapfl on August 13, 1957, in New Vienna, Iowa. Together they lived on the family century farm until retiring and moving to Dyersville in 2010. He also drove a school bus for Western Dubuque Schools for 13 years.
Throughout his life, Dan enjoyed farming, golfing, fishing (especially their trips up north), and spending time with his grandchildren & great grandchildren.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 136 and an avid Chicago Bears, Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years this August, Jean, children: Steven (Laurie) Hermsen, of Monticello, Bill (June) Hermsen, of Dyersville, Sandy (Kevin) Gravel, of New Vienna, Janet (Jeff) Smith, of Peosta, Julie (Chris) Hoeger, of Eldridge, and Tom (Angie) Hermsen, of Fennimore, WI; grandchildren: Amy Hermsen, Melissa (Jake) Hyde, Kelly (Matt) Hertzfeld, Tracy (Vince) Ramos, Chad (Angi) Hillers, Tia (Ryan) Ferrara, Cindy (Wes) Ritt, Kristie (Joe) Boll, Peter (Caitlin) Kramer, Matt (Val) Kramer, Rob Kramer, Craig (Audra) Smith, Kayla Hoeger (friend Trevor Rottinghaus), Heather Hoeger; 20 great grandchildren; siblings: Virgil Hermsen, Fred (Barb) Hermsen and Doris Lake; in-laws: MaryLou Krapfl, Ellen “Nellie” Krapfl and Don (Jean) Krapfl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Elmer & Eleanor Krapfl; in-laws: Mary Hermsen, “Doc” Lake, Roger Krapfl and Bob Krapfl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
