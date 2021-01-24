GALENA, Ill. — Shirley A. Winter, 88, of Galena, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks and social distancing are required and occupancy regulations will be enforced.
She was born November 7, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence and Alberta “Dolly” (Miller) White. She graduated from Galena High School. She was united in marriage to Verle Winter on February 19, 1955, in Galena. He passed away on September 2, 2005.
Shirley worked many jobs throughout her life at Burgess Battery Factory, ran the County Poor Farm, worked at East Side Grocery and in 1969 she started at Grant’s Home Historical Sites as Assistant Site Superintendent, retiring in 1997. After retiring, she worked at Happy Joe’s for several years.
Her family was her world and the world was her family. She welcomed everyone to her home and no one ever left hungry. Shirley was everyone’s “Grandma Shirley.” She loved and treated them all the same, whether it was her famous cut out sugar cookies for various holidays, hot cross buns at Easter (which no one is able to duplicate), cream cheese mints and potato salads for weddings, pasty or kraut and pork hocks with homemade bread, or peanut butter balls at Christmas. A summer wasn’t complete without a picnic of ham salad sandwiches and chocolate chip cookies after the 4-H show. Her basement was always stocked with jars of homemade pickles and canned tomatoes and canned beef.
Shirley also made beautiful cross-stitched quilts for each child, grandchild, and great grandchild. There were many trips taken, including the yearly shopping trip to Clinton with the girls, stopping in Thompson for melons on the way home. She also enjoyed the bus trips with LaVonne from the bank.
There are many memories special times spent with our “extended” family of the 630th engineers. The trips to Branson and many reunions across the country, the favorite being when Shirley would host it at her house.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Terry “Jake” (Gail) and Ron (Linda), both of Galena; five grandchildren, Kim Winter, of Galena, Lynn (Andrew) Houy, of Galena, Anna (Chad) Muntz, of Dubuque, Kari (Justin) McMartin, of Dennison, MN, and Nick (Sondra) Winter, of Metamora, IL; 10 great-grandchildren, Aly, Will, Tyson, Royce, Drew, Arya, Cameron, Lachlan, Avery, and Ryan; also a special “son”, Bill Allen.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verle; brothers, Don, Junior, Billy; sister, Nancy; and great-grandson, Owen Scharpf.
Special thanks to all staff of Galena Stauss Assisted Living and Senior Care Community, especially Gwen and Angie, and also Dr. Beth for her compassionate care of Shirley.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.