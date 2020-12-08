EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Lucille C. Jackson, 90, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
A private walk-through Visitation, for family and relatives only, will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church. Due to the Corona Virus, face masks, social distancing and occupancy requirements will be followed. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Lucille was born on August 27th, 1930, in Dickeyville, WI, the daughter of Michael and Clara (Kowalski) Hinderman. She was united in marriage to Donald Jackson on April 7, 1950. They celebrated 67 years together prior to Don’s death in 2017.
For most of her life, Lucille was a homemaker. She was dedicated to the care of her 11 children and took pride in her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Altar & Rosary Society. She liked to volunteer at the St. Mary’s school cafeteria. Lucille loved to cook and bake and share her recipes. She also loved to play cards, dominoes and bingo with friends, watching the Chicago Cubs, and the hummingbirds.
Surviving are her 11 children, Carol McGrath, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Karen (Steve) Sebastian, of Dubuque, IA, Janet (Bill) Hartmann, and Jim (Dawn) Jackson, of East Dubuque. IL, Tom (Dawn Lammers) Jackson, of Dyersville, IA, Brenda (Larry) Cox, of Bellevue, IA, John (Robyn) Jackson, of East Dubuque, IL, Elaine Jackson, of Dubuque, IA, Joyce (Dave) Merfeld, of Menominee, IL, Chris (John) Cahalan, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Shelley Jackson, of East Dubuque, IL.; 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; her siblings Germaine Hayes, Norman (Shirley) Hinderman, and Val Hinderman, all of East Dubuque.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; her sisters Rosella Roth and Jean Reisen; and brother, Jerome Hinderman.
The Jackson family would like to thank the Bell Tower staff and the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for the care provided to their mother and grandmother.
