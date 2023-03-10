DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dennis E. Johnston, 60, of Davenport, IA passed away March 6, 2023 at his home after a brave battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be 2-6pm Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA.
Dennis was born May 23, 1962 in Dubuque, IA the son of Eulogius and Anna Mae (Sullivan) Johnston. He graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque. He married Gail Reisen September 10, 1982. Into this union 5 children were born, and they later divorced. Dennis married Nanette Henkel July 17, 2010 in Davenport, IA. Dennis worked in construction and property maintenance for 45 years. The only thing he loved more than working on cars was his family. His children and grandchildren were his proudest accomplishments and he loved spending time with them and his wife.
Survivors include his loving wife Nanette; children Adam (Brandi) Johnston, Corey (Amy) Johnston, Cody (Rachel DeMoss) Johnston, Abby (Chas) McDermott, and Paige Johnston; grandchildren Jersey, Silas, Piper, Ellodi, Kyle, Zoe, and Evan; sisters Mary Kay (Alan) Curtis, Cindy (Dan) Winders, Sharon (Merle) Wilhelm, Sandy (Jim) Kammes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Genesis Infusion Center staff and Hospice team and Maria and Mark Murphy for the care and kindness shown to Dennis.
