Thomas Charles “Tom” Metz, 85, of Dubuque, IA passed away on June 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Tom’s life, a Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury Road. Following the mass, family and friends are invited to join in food, music and memories at Tom’s Celebration of Life from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at his home, 2324 Matthew John Drive in Dubuque. The private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Tom was born on May 24, 1938 in Dubuque, the son of Herman and Marie (Perleth) Metz. He attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Loras Academy in 1956.
After High School, Tom joined the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served on the U.S.S. Cambria and the U.S.S. Casa Grande from 1958-1962.
He married the love of his life, Kay Metz, in 1964 at Nativity Church.
Tom was happiest while captaining his boat, the Antina, on the Mississippi River. He also enjoyed traveling, music, Broadway, film, dogs, spending time with family & friends, going to the YMCA, morning coffee with his buddies at Panera, laughing & story-telling, driving his car, and passing out Betty Jane Gremlin bars to every gal in town.
No one enjoyed recounting funny stories more than Tom. He had an uncanny ability to remember every detail and fact about moments and people, even at 85. He never forgot a name and loved to get a rise out of the people he cared about. He always had a smile on his face and went out of his way to say hello to everyone, he was pure sunshine. Tom was one of the most generous and thoughtful people, always giving gifts to those that have helped him and those he loved. We will miss his sharp wit, his humor, his zest for life, his laugh, and his ability to make everyone who crossed his path feel special. He was truly one of a kind.
Surviving are his two adored daughters, Christina “Tina” (Patrick Reyes) Metz Anderson of Davenport, Ia and Andrea (Michelle Peerali) Metz of Los Angeles, Calif.; his grandson, Blake Anderson; his brother, Bill Metz of Tampa, Fl, sister-in-laws, Mary Metz, Jean Finn (Loras) and Ann Gebhart, all of Dubuque, Karen Hansen (Denny) of the Villages, Fl., Mary Fury of Madison, Wis. and Patti Fury of Davenport, Ia; brother-n-laws, Patrick (Rochelle), Thomas and Rick Fury of Dubuque, Bill (Martha) Fury, of San Antonio, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved bride of 52 years, Kay Metz, granddaughter Katie Rose Metz; brother Jim Metz; brother-n-laws, Jim Fury, Jack Fury, Michael Fury and Dave Gebhart; and nieces & nephews, Connie Fury, Justin Fury and Nathan Fury.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Children’s Cancer Connection and Compass to Care Childhood Cancer Foundation.
Tom’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, along with all of our family and friends who have been so compassionate, kind, and patient during these last few years. Your generosity with your time, love and support have truly helped Tom navigate what we now know were his last days and we are forever grateful for each and every one of you.
“I would like to be remembered as a man who had a wonderful time living life, a man who had good friends, fine family — and I don’t think I could ask for anything more than that.” ~ Frank Sinatra