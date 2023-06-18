Thomas Charles “Tom” Metz, 85, of Dubuque, IA passed away on June 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Tom’s life, a Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury Road. Following the mass, family and friends are invited to join in food, music and memories at Tom’s Celebration of Life from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at his home, 2324 Matthew John Drive in Dubuque. The private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Tom was born on May 24, 1938 in Dubuque, the son of Herman and Marie (Perleth) Metz. He attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Loras Academy in 1956.

