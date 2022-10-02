SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Jeanette “Boop” Ann (Hartman) Meneguin, 78, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 10 — 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Galena.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church in Galena, with Fr. Howard C. Barch, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is serving the family.
Jeanette was born on November 26, 1943, in Galena, the daughter of Harold C. “Monk” and Jeanette F. (Werner) Hartman. She was united in marriage to Thomas Meneguin on August 28, 1965, at St. Mary’s church in Galena. He preceded her in death on August 2, 1992.
Jeanette was a graduate of Galena High School, class of 1961. She was formerly employed at the Eaton Corporation in Hanover and later worked at Honeywell in Galena, until her retirement.
Jeanette had many talents and hobbies. She enjoyed the thrill of morel hunting and the challenge of puzzles. She loved animals and rescuing them. She spent her summers with her family fishing and growing every fruit and vegetable under the sun to freeze and can. She liked to read and enjoyed baking on Sundays. She watched sports of all sorts but was especially a Green Bay Packer fan. Of course, that means harassing her son when they won against the Bears. Her greatest passion of all was painting ceramics.
Surviving are three children, Tom (Barb) Meneguin, Asbury, IA, Tammy (Jody) Glasgow and Jodi (Cory) Bilderback, both of Scales Mound; six grandchildren, Ethan and Alyssa Meneguin, Gavin (Aleah) and Chase Glasgow, Mason and Katherine Bilderback; one sister, Mary Hartman of Galena, sisters-in-law, Kathy and Joyce Hartman: a special niece Heather and special great niece Ellie, niece Jeannie, 4 nephews David, Jason, Andy, and Ryan. Along with great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, infant son, and two brothers, Harry and Joe Hartman.
Jeanette’s family wishes to give special thanks to Erika Paisley, her homecare provider and good friend for all her care and kindness to Jeanette.
Jeanette will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.