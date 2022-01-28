Ruth M. Esser Recker, 80, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be 10:30 am Monday, January 31, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ruth was born February 1, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of Leroy and Emma (Weiser) Stoffel. She attended school at Holy Ghost and St. Joseph’s Academy. She married Kenneth Esser on February 15, 1958, in Dubuque. The house they built together was a labor of love, and they raised their five children there. Ken died March 22, 1992.
On November 14, 1997, she married Donald Recker in Dyersville, IA.
Ruth retired from the Dubuque County Courthouse. She was a life-long member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and volunteered extensively for the parish. She loved time spent with family and being surrounded by the beauty of nature. Ruth enjoyed camping, bass fishing, and dancing with Don.
Survivors include her husband, Don; five children, Vicki (Paul) Breitbach of Dubuque, Jim (Aggie) Esser of Dubuque, Julie (Kevin) Hoffmann of Dubuque, Steve (Lori) Esser of Dubuque, and Lori Posey of Coralville, IA; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marge Dyga, and Pat Parr; and Don’s 5 children and 11 grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Ken, her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and one great-grandson, Evan.
The family extends a sincere thank you to all of Ruth’s caregivers.