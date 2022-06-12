SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Vicki Joann (Hendrickson) Stilson died at home surrounded by family and friends on June 9, 2022, in Scales Mound, Il at the age of 72.
Visitation for family & friends will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14th and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, where funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery.
Vicki was born on May 27, 1950, to Luther “Slim” and Myrtle (Raisbeck) Hendrickson. She graduated from Scales Mound High School in 1968. She married Jacob “Jake” Stilson May 2, 1970. He preceded her in death in 1994. Vicki worked as a hairdresser for many years until 1984 when she went to work for Honeywell until her retirement in 2016. After her retirement she went to work at the Zephyr Depot where she met many great people with whom she enjoyed spending her “retired” days. Over Vicki’s lifetime she welcomed 2 children, 8 grandchildren, one Great Grandson and several nieces and nephews into her life. Vicki’s children remember her as a kind, gentle, caring, loving mother and grandmother who was always very supportive in anything they chose to do. She was known to make delicious, perfectly spaced M&M cookies and Scotcheroos and they will be missed.
Vicki is survived by two sons, Shawn and Gretta Stilson, their children, Ty Stilson, Jared Charnas, Kayla, Sophie and Maggie Dougherty, Shane and Amber Stilson, their Children, Madyson and Abigail Stilson. One Great Grandson, Grayson Stilson. Stepsons Alan Stilson, Donald Stilson and Robert Stilson. Her sisters Karen (John) Sincox and their children, Glenda Young and her children, Her Brothers Ronald (Rosemary) Hendrickson and their children, David (Joann) Hendrickson and their children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jacob “Jake” Stilson, Grandson Jacob Stilson, her father-in-law, Lee Stilson, her mother-in-law, Carolyn Stilson, her sisters Doris “Dee” Woellert, Judy Gleason, Marion Mullen, her brothers, Billy Mullen, Bernard Mullen, Nephews, Cory Sincox and James Hendrickson
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and a special thank you to Karen and John Sincox and Candi Schreck for caring for her.
