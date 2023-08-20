FENNIMORE, Wis. — Glenda M. Holzer, 72, of Fennimore, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Rock Church Cemetery in Livingston.