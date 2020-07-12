BELMONT, Wis. — Judith J. Weber, 87, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Belmont, WI, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the midst of a difficult recovery from an early-April fall and hip fracture.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Hee-Kwon Jung officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, July 18, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented and masks are highly recommended. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Judy was born on August 26, 1932, to Roland & Elaine (Teasdale) Jones in Platteville, WI. One of four children, she grew up on a dairy farm in a section of southwestern Wisconsin known as the Welsh Settlement. Her youth was spent milking twice a day, putting up hay and silage and growing corn. Judy and her sisters, Marilyn and Janice, and brother, Richard, helped work a successful family farm and had fun with their dog Zipper and show winner palomino horse, Goldy. After graduating from Belmont High School, Judy enrolled at Platteville State Teachers College (later becoming the University of Wisconsin-Platteville) where she completed a degree in educational instruction. While at Platteville, she met Lon Weber, who was from the nearby thriving metropolis of Cuba City, population 1,200. They married in 1954 following a courtship interrupted by Lon’s service in the Army, and Judy launching what would become her 45-year teaching career. As an elementary school teacher, Judy resisted instructional fads and was intolerant of mediocrity. Her classrooms were organized and purposeful in design, her bulletin boards sources of curiosity and inspiration and her students focused, hygienic and mannered. Judy retired from teaching in 1999, her last class being at Seaton Elementary School, in the District of Columbia. At home, Judy supported Lon as he wrapped up his doctorate and got his career going, which eventually led the family from Wisconsin to Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and, finally, the nation’s capital before retirement in Virginia. When young, it was impossible for the kids to play schmear in the living room because they couldn’t duplicate Judy’s vacuum cleaner track patterns. The kids were also a little frustrated at times because Judy seemed to have spies everywhere making it tough for them to, shall we say, expand their horizons. Long before it was named farm-to-table, Judy practiced good nutrition and six-o’clock supper always consisted of fresh ingredients, well-prepared and portioned. Feisty and witty, a Rob Roy was her cocktail of choice.
Judy is survived by her husband, Lon W. Weber, Williamsburg, VA; children, Kurt Roland (Leah), of Winston-Salem, NC, Paula Gill (Tom), of St. Louis, MO, and Bradley James (Stephanie), of West Chester, PA; grandchildren, Gabriel, Priscilla, Phillip, Kirsten, Sam, Victoria, Tamara, Alexandra, Samantha, Lauren and Vanessa; great-grandchildren, Nora, Elias and Finn; siblings, Marilyn Steinhoff, of Belmont, WI, Janice Lee, of Rewey, WI, and Richard Jones, of Bellingham, WA.
In lieu of plants & flowers, memorial gifts should be made to: United Methodist Church, 401 South Main Street, Cuba City, WI 53807.
