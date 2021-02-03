Richard J. Manternach, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at Stonehill Care Center on January 31, 2021.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. The Mass of Christian burial for Richard will be at 10:30 a.m. with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded immediately following at the church. Due to the statewide mask mandate, masks are required at the church. Please respect current social distancing requirements.
Richard was born on May 25, 1928, to Gus L. and Loraine (Powers) Manternach. He attended Nativity Grade School. He then attended Loras Academy graduating in 1946.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Airborne and trained as a paratrooper. He served in Japan for the next two years.
Upon returning home from the service, he attended Loras College and graduated in 1952 with degrees in Business and Economics.
On May 30, 1955, he married Catherine “Kay” DeMaio, at Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this past May.
Richard and Kay were the owners of Varsity Theatre for many years. His true calling came when Rainbo Oil offered him a job leasing his own gas station, Point Texaco, on 20th and Elm Street for the next fifteen years. From there he worked for Ferring Homes in sales continuing until his retirement.
He was a member of Resurrection Church and the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. Through the years, he loved to tend his garden, planting trees and growing flowers. In the garage, he enjoyed his workshop playing handyman. One of his favorite things to do was watching sports with his son, David, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Richard and Kay loved to travel to Florida to see their daughter Amy and her family. A highlight of Richard’s life included an Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque to Washington D.C. with fellow veterans in 2012. In past years, Richard was a volunteer at Carnegie-Stout Public Library. He was known as the “Popcorn Man” with the big smile on movie night.
Richard is survived by his wife, Catherine “Kay” Manternach, of Dubuque; a son, David Manternach, of Dubuque, and his daughter, Taylor; a daughter, Amy (Manternach) Green, of Tampa, Fla.; son-in-law Scott Green, and their son Etha; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Phyllis Manternach and Elaine Seaman.
Richard will be remembered for his smile, love of laughter and his love of life. In memory of Richard, donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and compassionate care of Richard. Special thanks to his Hospice nurse Chris.