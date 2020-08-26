Jerry A. Spiegelhalter, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 23, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Matt Agee officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Jerry was born on June 22, 1954, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the son of Robert Spiegelhalter and Deloris Gilbertson. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and after high school enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served during Vietnam.
Jerry enjoyed watching boxing, playing horseshoes and cards along with having drinks with his family and many friends. No matter how difficult a task was, Jerry always found a way to accomplish it.
Jerry was a loving son, brother and father, and was loyal to all.
He is survived by his son, Jake Spiegelhalter; his mother, Deloris “Dee” Spiegelhalter; and his sister, Kim (Scott) Leonard.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and a brother in infancy.