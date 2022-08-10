Robert Henry “Bob” Wahlert passed away peacefully on August 6 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where there will be a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. David Schatz officiating, and will be live-streamed on Bob’s obituary page at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. There will be no public visitation on Saturday. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Bob was born January 19, 1939 in Dubuque, Iowa to Robert C. and Celeste Wahlert. He attended Loras Academy, participated in student government and edited the school newspaper. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Iowa in 1961 and married Donna Allendorf on June 3 that same year. Bob became the executive vice-president of Dubuque Packing Company in 1973. Upon the retirement of his father in 1977, Bob became the Chairman of the Board. In 1982, Bob bought the Dubuque pork operation and the fleur-de-lis trademark. He operated FDL Foods, Inc. until its sale in 1996. One of Dubuque’s most notable philanthropists, Bob assumed responsibility for The Wahlert Foundation in the early 1980s. He served on many boards. Bob was a trustee of Clarke University, a director of First National bank of Dubuque, a director of Key City Bank & Trust, and a director of the American Meat Institute, among many others. His personal philanthropic gifts were innumerable and often anonymous. His goal in life was to ‘give it all away.’ In addition to his generosity of heart, Bob was, above all, a man of faith. He attended daily Mass throughout his working life and was a lector and a Eucharistic Minister. He believed in the power of prayer, and he looked forward to everlasting life with his Lord. Bob loved to travel, going to all parts of the globe, with Donna, kids, and grandkids. He planned to go to England later this month to study at Oxford with his son, Rob. He loved to walk with his buddies before stopping for coffee, and did his crossword puzzle every day — in ink. Bob was an excellent piano player and loved to attend the symphony. He was intellectually brilliant, warm, loving, extremely funny, and was famous for his ‘dad jokes’.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Donna (Allendorf) Wahlert, whom he often referred to as ‘the love of my life.’ They have five children: Robert C. (Agnes) Wahlert of Estero, Florida, Amy (Joe) Principi of Mount Prospect, IL, Kathy (David) Chameli of Hoffman Estates, IL, Marni (Brad) Peck of Ham Lake, MN, and Mark Wahlert of Dubuque. His grandchildren include Robert (Esther) and Rachel Wahlert, Molly and Nick Principi, DJ (Lisa) and Anna Chameli, Lauren Peck, Ellie (Connor) Ryan, Sydney (Mike) Crowley, and Hanna, Marcus, Eva and Flora Wahlert. Bob was thrilled to recently welcome his first great-grandchildren with another due this month. The grandchildren were the light of his life, and his greatest gift was providing for their education, which he valued highly. Bob is also survived by his brother, David (Nancy) Wahlert, and in-laws Susan (the late James) Wahlert, Lynda (the late Ted) Harry, Molly (John) Jungk, and Jan (David) Germain. He was preceded in death by his parents R.C. and Celeste, sister Jean (Charles) Stoltz, brother James, and brother-in-law Terry Allendorf. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Wahlert Foundation, P.O. Box 736, Dubuque, Iowa, 52004-0736.
