MARION, Iowa — Robert D. Seely, 78, of Marion, died on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Survivors include his life partner, Angie (Duvé) Davis of Marion; daughters, Brenda (Steve) Broulik of Anamosa and Becky (Loren) Culver of Marion; grandchildren, Alex (Cathwren) Seely, Tyler (Tenisha) Mere, Brooke Johnson, Travis (Megan) Fish, Joe Fish, Nick (Michelle) Culver, Casey (Hailey) Culver, Luke Culver and Ava Williams; 8 great grandchildren; Angie’s children, Cassie Davis, Olivia Davis and Matthew Sauer; brothers, Lee (Cindy) Seely of Anamosa and Ervin Seely of Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Geneva Seely.
Robert Dean Seely was born April 27,1943 in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Donald & Geneva (Wilhelm) Seely. He graduated from Anamosa High School in 1961, and then served in the U.S. Navy. On May 14, 1944, he married Bonnie Custis and they later divorced. Bob started working part time for the Anamosa Police Department, going full time from 1972-1974. He then started working at the Cedar Rapids Police Department and worked there until retiring in 2002. During retirement, he worked security at Collins Community Credit Union until 2015. Bob enjoyed ham radios, fishing, photography, and traveling, especially cruises. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Ava’s best friend, pride and joy, was her Papa Bob, and to him, she was his beloved granddaughter- Ava Grace. They spent many summer days together going to the pool, playing at parks, fishing on the boat and their most treasured outdoor activity, metal detecting.
Papa Bob enjoyed sharing every moment in the “radio room” with Ava and letting her talk on the radio. While the coming days may be missing Papa, he will live within her and the special bond they created. We are forever grateful for the time he had to watch her grow and all of the moments they shared together.