Roger A. Huber, 91, of Dubuque died Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Monday at the Church of the Nativity. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where military rites will be accorded.
Roger was born February 23, 1931 in Dubuque, son of Joseph and Mildred (Messercnect) Huber.
He attended Dubuque Senior High School. Roger served in the US Army during the Korean War.
On May 12, 1956, he married Harriet Nankival at Nativity Church. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2000.
Roger worked at Interstate Power, now Alliant Energy, for many years. First as a meter reader, then in customer service. He retired in 1994.
He was a longtime member of Nativity Church.
Roger liked to stay active. He was a member of Lacoma Golf Course and could always be found playing “Lacoma Red.”. He walked the course 4 times a week in the summer, and played into his 80s. He loved to stay in his routines and was known as a “creature of habit.” He was a Bears and Cubs fan. He loved dogs and particularly his dachshunds Mindi and Maggie Sue.
Roger is survived by three children, Karen “Alice” (Gary) Ruden of Dubuque, Tim (Kelly) Huber of Dickeyville, WI, and Terri (Scott) Burkle of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Benjamin (Jessica) Ruden, Andy (Amanda) Ruden, and Jordan and Brandan Huber; and four great grandchildren, Mia, Barrett, Willa and Wyatt Ruden.
He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Huber, Jr.
He is preceded in death by a son, Stephen Huber, a brother, Howard Huber, and two sisters, Rosemary Kline and Yvonne Lorenz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.