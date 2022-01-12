David L. Wenzel Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCALES MOUND, Ill. — David L. Wenzel, 90, of Scales Mound, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, of Scales Mound, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scales-mound-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Credit union to build at former Shopko site in Dubuque Biz Buzz: Dubuque event center rebrands; gun shop opens; restaurant changes hands Brittany Gaylord A life remembered: River Ridge teacher -- a ray of sunshine -- dies at 32 of COVID-19 Frederick R. E. Davis